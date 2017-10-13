Push Is On For Children, Adults To Get Flu Shots Sooner Rather Than Later

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The push is on for people to get their flu shots sooner rather than later.

Little Natalie Sood isn’t happy about getting her flu shot, but her mom knows it’s what’s best for her.

“I just feel that they need to be protected and this is the way we know how to protect them right now,” said Kavita Sood.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all children receive their flu vaccinations by the end of October if possible.

“In 2016 to 2017, over a hundred U.S. children died of the flu. And several thousands more were hospitalized for complications from the flu or from severe illness,” Dr. Elissa Rubin with Happy and Healthy Pediatrics.

Dr. Rubin says it takes two weeks for the shot to protect against the virus, so it’s important to get vaccinated now, before the season gets underway.

It’s hard to predict how hard the flu will hit this year, but there are signs we could be in for a tough season.

“This summer in the Southern Hemisphere, where they had their winter, they had a hard flu season with this strain we call H3N2, which causes severe disease in particularly people age 65 and older.

Kavita Sood says her older daughter brings home lots of germs, so she doesn’t take any chances when it comes to flu prevention.

“Children are prone to picking up viruses and other illnesses from other kids so we have to protect them as much as possible,” she said.

She also makes sure her kids wash their hands as much as possible.

Research shows about 80 percent of kids who die from the flu are not vaccinated.