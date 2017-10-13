WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Broward Man Shot Sitting In Front Of Home; Gunman On The Loose

BROWARD (CBSMiami) — Detectives are searching for a gunman who shot a man as he sat outside his Broward home in a failed robbery attempt in August.

(Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect walked up to Jorge Castillo, just after 1 a.m. on August 19th, and demanded his property, police said.

Before Castillo could react, however, the guy opened fire and fled on foot.

Wounded, Castillo was able to make his way back inside the home, where his wife and child were. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported him to Broward Health Medical Center.

The shooter wore a white, hoodie-styled sweatshirt with “Broadway” written on the front and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Armando Enrique at (954) 321-4233 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or http://www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

