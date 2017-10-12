Trump To Sign Stripped Down Health Insurance Executive Order

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump says he still believes health care reform will pass Congress.

In the meantime, he’s planning to make his own changes on Thursday, by way of an executive order.

During an interview Wednesday on Fox News, President Trump said the order he’ll sign will allow Americans to buy stripped down health insurance.

“We’re going to have great healthcare, cross state lines, people can buy it, it will cost the government nothing, you’ll go out, private insurers are going to give you incredible health care,” he said.

President Trump said the insurance plans will be offered through associations that are exempt from some Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, requirements like mandatory maternity care.

The Trump administration has already changed funding to Obamacare. A new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-partisan research organization, shows that more than 80 percent of groups that help people enroll for Obamacare say they are getting less federal funding.

The Trump administration announced in August that it would reduce their funding by 41 percent. The Kaiser survey found despite the funding cuts, most groups will continue to operate in 2018.

In the interview, the President offered few specifics on foreign policy, refusing to say what would happen it North Korea keeps launching missiles. He did, however, insist their nuclear program must be stopped.

“Now it’s at a point that its very very far advanced, something has to be done,” he said.

Mr. Trump also said he had made a decision on the future of the Iran deal, but didn’t say what it was.

“We will see what happens pretty soon, a lot of people are guessing, but maybe there’s not so much guessing, but it was an incompetent deal,” he said.

When asked if he wants out of the deal, Mr. Trump replied, “Look, it was a very bad deal.”

On immigration, the President say even hard line conservatives would embrace a compromise that helped the Dreamers, children who were brought to the U.S. illegally.

“It would be wonderful to solve the DACA ( Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) problem, 800,000 people and honestly, these people went through a lot,” he said. “But if we are going to solve that we want the wall and we want great border security.”

Mr. Trump added that five prototypes of border walls have already been built.