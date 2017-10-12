WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Top Aide Tapped To Lead Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A top aide in Washington will formally nominated on Thursday to become a member of the President’s Cabinet.

President Donald Trump has tapped Kirstjen Nielsen, John Kelly’s principal Deputy Chief of Staff, as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement released late Wednesday, the administration praised Nielsen for her “extensive professional experience” in the field.

Nielsen has worked within DHS under two presidents, including as the department’s Chief of Staff under President Trump.

If confirmed, Nielsen will replace Kelly who now serves s the president’s Chief of Staff.

