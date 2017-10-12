FIU Student Pleads Guilty To Running Over Federal Agents, Killing One

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A young Florida International University student has pleaded guilty to running over two federal agents on Miami Beach, then taking off. One of those agents died days later.
Through tears, Jordana Rosales pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and reckless driving. Two related DUI manslaughter charges were dropped as part of her plea agreement with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
Rosales faces a minimum of four years in prison and a maximum of 50 years. There was no plea deal. Rosales, 23, pleaded guilty because she felt it was the best thing to do. If convicted at trial, she could have faced life in prison.
She apologized to the family of Homeland Security Investigations Agent Scott McGuire moments before the judge accepted her plea.
McGuire died days after the January 15, 2016 tragedy.
His widow said outside the courtroom that they just want closure. “I don’t even have words to express what an amazing man he was,” said Suzy Rivera who standing next to the couple’s young son. “He loved his job.”
Asked about Rosales’ apology for her husband’s death, Rivera said they were “just words, it won’t bring him back” and that she made “bad choices.”
Rosales did not talk to the media. She continues to wear an ankle monitor and remains on house arrest until her sentencing on November 29.