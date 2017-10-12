Parts Of Puerto Rico Struggling To Find Clean Water

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (CBSMiami) — The vast majority of Puerto Rico remains without power and residents are struggling to find clean water.
Four people are suspected of dying after contracting a bacterial disease known as Leptospirosis.
It spreads through contaminated water, but can be treated with antibiotics.
The island’s secretary of state says he’s been ordered to figure out why clean water is not getting to parts of the island.
“We’ve been doing it. That’s why we, we’ve been even doing air drops in communities where we go directly to the communities where a bridge has been, uh, destroyed by, by, by the water or, or any reason which needs us to impact them directly. We’ll keep doing that,” said Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin.
Some people in isolated areas of Puerto Rico are so desperate to find clean drinking water that they’re going to what’s known as ‘Superfund Sites’ to drink from wells that have toxic water.