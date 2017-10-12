Reports Of Gunman At Winn Dixie At Lauderhill Mall Unfounded

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Police and a SWAT team were called to check out reports of a gunman at a Winn Dixie store on the north end of the Lauderhill Mall early Thursday afternoon.
Police posted a warning on Twitter to avoid the mall at 1531 North State Road 7.
Lauderhill Police investigating reports of an active shooter 1531 NSR7 Winn Dixie. Community asked to avoid area. PIO on scene pic.twitter.com/tVktSiCQIe
In response to the situation, Winn Dixie’s parent company released a statement.
“We are currently monitoring the situation. We are taking this matter very seriously because the trust and safety of our customers and associates is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with the Lauderhill Police Department and Broward County Sheriff’s Office on this active investigation and defer any updates to them while details are still being confirmed.”
Joe Caldwell, Manager, Corporate Communications at Southeastern Grocers.
Just before 2 p.m., police said they cleared the scene and reports of an active shooter were unfounded.