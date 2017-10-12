Miami Hurricanes Without Three More Starters, Another Questionable Against Georgia Tech

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Miami Hurricanes leading rusher Mark Walton is out for the season with a right ankle injury, and the list doesn’t end there for the ‘Canes upcoming matchup with Georgia Tech.

Three other starters are listed “out” for Saturday’s game, and another is questionable.

Right guard Navaughn Donaldson (lower extremity), cornerback Dee Delaney (lower extremity) and safety Sheldrick Redwine (upper extremity) are all out, while wide receiver Ahmmon Richards (lower extremity) is questionable.

Donaldson will likely be replaced by freshman Corey Gaynor, who finished the game at Florida State after Donaldson went down.

In the defensive backfield, corners Trajan Bandy, Michael Jackson and Jhavonte Dean will see more playing time, as will safety Robert Knowles.

At receiver, the Hurricanes certainly hope Richards can suit up. He’s been dealing with hamstring issues for months. If Richards is limited or cannot play, expect a steady dose of Darrell Langham, Lawrence Cager, Mike Harley and Jeff Thomas. Langham’s confidence is likely through the roof this week after catching the game-winner at FSU.

The 11th ranked Hurricanes will look for a 5-0 start and first place in the ACC Coastal when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this Saturday, 3:30 PM from Hard Rock Stadium.

You can hear the game on 560 WQAM.