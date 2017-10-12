Melbourne Teen Kills Himself During Police Standoff

MELBOURNE (CBSMiami/AP) — A 16-year-old who kept police and a SWAT team at bay outside a West Melbourne home for hours took his own life early Thursday morning.

A police report says a woman called 911 late Wednesday saying her grandson was throwing things inside the house. Officers were interviewing residents of the home when the teen came out of a back bedroom and started firing.

The officers retreated toward the front door with three other residents of the home as he kept firing. No one was injured and police didn’t return fire. A SWAT team surrounded the house all night.

Two other occupants remained in the home overnight but safely got out early Thursday.

West Melbourne police said on Twitter the teen appears to have shot himself after left.

