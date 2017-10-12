IRS Warns Of Another Phishing Scam Targeting Tax Professionals

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The IRS has issued a warning about another phishing scam, this time targeting tax professionals and their clients.

There may be variations but it tends to follow the same pattern.

The cybercriminal, impersonating a legitimate cloud-based storage provider, entices a tax professional with a phishing email.

The tax professional, thinking they are interacting with the legitimate cloud-based storage provider, provides their email credentials including username and password.

With access to the tax professional’s account, the cybercriminal steals client email addresses.

The con then impersonates the tax professional and sends emails to their clients, attaching a fake IRS insurance form and requesting that the form be completed and returned.

The scammer receives replies by fax and/or by an email very similar to the tax professional’s email – using a different email service provider or a slight variation to the tax pro’s address.

The subject line varies but may be “urgent information” or a similar request.

Here’s an example of a sample email:

Dear Life Insurance Policy Owner,

Kindly fill the form attached for your Life insurance or Annuity contract details and fax back to us for processing in order to avoid multiple (sic) tax bill (sic).

The cybercriminal, using data from the completed form, impersonates the client and contacts the individual’s insurance company. The cybercriminal then attempts to obtain a loan or make a withdrawal from those accounts.