BSO: 2 Women Assaulted In Their Deerfield Beach Homes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A safety alert issued Thursday night after two women tell deputies a man broke into their Deerfield Beach homes and assaulted them.

The quiet residential neighborhood is the kind of place where neighbors know each other by first name.

“We leave the sliding glass door open. Sometimes I forgot to lock the house and I haven’t been worried at all,” one victim said.

On October 4th, Broward Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two different sexual battery cases. They happened blocks away and just hours apart.

One neighbor remembers seeing the commotion.

“They were about seven cop cars in front of my house. I saw a couple car cops on the road,” said Hunter Hayes.

The police report says a 53-year-old victim woke up to find a man in bed with her. The man fled when she woke up.

The second victim, 33 years old, said someone entered her apartment and attacked her with a knife.

Detectives are trying to figure out if the two incidents are related.

“Very disturbing. I’m glad I have triple locks on my doors and this is my security dog because she growls,” said neighbor Lorraine Clancy.

Detectives have been going door-to-door asking residents if they’ve seen anything suspicious or a man matching a description.

“They were doing investigating around the neighborhood because there was a homeless type guy that was in his early 30s, kind of tall, thin goatee, blond hair, shorts, bare foot and just a T-shirt on. They had Indicated that there were a couple break ins,” another neighbor said.

BSO says be sure to keep your eyes open for a man fitting that description. And just to be on the safe side, keep your window keep your windows and doors locked.

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.