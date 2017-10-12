Pricey Equipment Stolen From Pinecrest Church

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PINECREST (CBSMiami) — Parishioners are asking for help to find those who stole pricey equipment from their church.
It was equipment bought by Kendall United Methodist Church to clean up the grounds and help other churches clean up debris after Hurricane Irma.
Cameras captured the thieves hauling away the church’s John Deere 410D Backhoe worth thousands of dollars.
That item, along with a tractor, chainsaws and other equipment were taken from the church at SW 77th Avenue and SW 104th Street last Sunday around 5 p.m.
A witness said they saw two thin, Latin men in their 20s load the backhoe onto a flatbed truck.
Anyone who has information in the case is urged to call Pinecrest Police at (305) 234-2100 or Kendall United Methodist Church at 305-304-0107.