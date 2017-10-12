WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Amazon Wants To Hire 120K Workers For The Holidays

By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Amazon, Florida, Holidays, Jobs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Amazon is looking for some holiday helpers – about 120,000 of them.

The company announced Thursday they are looking to hire seasonal workers to fill various positions in their fulfillment centers, sortation centers and customer service sites across the U.S.

In Florida, they’re adding about 5,000 jobs for the holiday season.

“We prepare year round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment.

It’s also an opportunity to get a full-time gig.

The company says, last year, thousands of holiday positions were transitioned to full-time jobs after the holidays were over.

They expect to continue this trend this year.

Those interested in apply can click here.

