Unsure Of Reopening, Ritz-Carlton South Beach Lays Off Hourly Workers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH BEACH (CBSMiami) — The Ritz-Carlton in South Beach is laying off their hourly workers as they struggle to reopen after Hurricane Irma.
The hotel located at 1 Lincoln Road suffered ‘significant damages’ from the storm which hit the area more than a month ago, according to a hotel spokesperson.
The property will be closed through the end of the year and they’re estimating it could reopen in early 2018 but that depends on the final assessments from their repair specialists, the hotel spokesperson said.
An exact date is unclear, prompting the company to lay off its hourly workers.
“While some of the final renovation details have yet to be defined, we are truly looking forward to welcoming everyone back to an enlivened and inspirited Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. However, due to the uncertainty of the exact re-opening date of the hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach sent warning letters to all of our hourly Ladies and Gentlemen to inform them [they] would be laid off as of December 8, 2017,” said a spokesperson for the hotel.
The hotel is reportedly making an effort to transfer every one of their hourly workers to a different property as they work to repair and reopen.
In total, this would affect about 10o employees.