FALL SPOTLIGHT: Coral Gables Carving Out Its Own Future

While everyone knows about the storied football past of Coral Gables High, many generations grew up not knowing what the Cavaliers meant to the growth and exposure of South Florida football.

As many fans and former players lived off what this program achieved throughout the 1960’s and 70’s, many teams over the past four decades have tried to live up to the national titles and respect this program received throughout the years.

When Tim Neal had the chance to come back to his alma mater this year, he jumped at the chance. He knows what this program has to choose from – in just a three mile radius of the campus. He also realizes that this school has always attracted a great mix of Coral Gables, South Miami and Coconut Grove student/athletes.

When the Cavaliers lost to 4A Booker T. Washington last Saturday night at Traz Powell Stadium, they dropped to 2-4, and while the playoffs are not completely out of reach, they have to win and showcase some of those young football prospects who will a part of the future.

“We have athletes, many are young, but we do have juniors and seniors to lead,” Neal said. “This is a program that will be okay. A few things here and there, and we are right back in this thing. Quality talent on that field.”

It is a senior class that has been through plenty – at Coral Gables and at Southwest Miami, where Neal had the Eagles near the top of the district.

Seniors such as defensive backs and University of Miami commitment Gilbert Frierson, who has lifted this program over the past two years.

The defensive senior class also features defensive ends Derrius Perryman, Manuel Rodriguez, Jason Abril and Xavier Burns; linebackers Noah-Rice Kerr, Randolph Herard, Benito Saldivar and Terrell Cofield; and defensive backs Nadarien Jones and Jeremy Tooks.

On offense, there is running back Te’Corey Tutson, quarterback Harrison Easton, linemen Paulo Anastacio, Rajha Davis and Emmanuel Comas; receivers Nomar Hernandez, Manuel Iglesias and Jordan Weiner,

There is also nationally rated punter/kicker Sebastian Riella.

THE FUTURE IS INDEED BRIGHT

For every talented senior the Cavaliers have on the roster this season, there are very impressive sophomores and juniors who have made an impact all year.

Junior offensive standouts include quarterback Gerald Williams; running back Kevoun Stewart; gifted slot Rayquan Berry, who scored twice against Booker T. Washington, and receivers Rasaad Sawyer and Nick Watson. There are also linemen Everton Henry, Christopher Juarez and Eliser Hernandez.

Defensively, there is tackle D’Angelo Paul and end Fredy Espinosa; linebacker Basilio Fernandez, and secondary standouts Storm Banks.

The Cavaliers have a few sophomores who have already shown they belong. Running back Andre Stringfield was a youth legend before heading to Southwest last year. He is getting healthy and starting to show that he is indeed going to be very special for years to come.

In addition, the Cavaliers have running back Frank Gore, linebacker Dimitris Biamby, defensive backs Jermaine Witherspoon, Tijhani Brown and defensive tackle Matthew Enriquez.

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

2018 – Jaquan Beaver, LB

2021 – Andre Borregales, PK

2021 – Jacorey Brooks, WR

2018 – Mantavious Brown, DL

2018 – Willie Davis, RB

2020 – Jovan Ferguson, WR

2019 – Moishe Ferguson, DB

2021 – Donnell Harris, DE

2020 – Wati Huggins, DL

2020 – Drew Irwin, DE

2020 – Eddie Jackson, Jr., DB

2018 – Tyler Jackson, DL

2020 – Jeremiah Jenkins, OL

2018 – Cyril Jones, RB

2020 – Tavaris Lark, LB

2020 – Akeem Liverpool, RB

2021 – Antwan Massie, DB

2018 – Jermaine McMillan, DB

2018 – Rodney Monpremier, OL

2019 – Lutalo Muhummud, OL

2018 – Tavares Phillips, DB

2019 – Travis Pittman, LB

2019 – Daniel Richardson, QB

2020 – Theodore Richardson, WR

2018 – Emilio Rodriquez, OL

2020 – Lafonso Ruffin, LB

2018 – Tyquan Thornton, WR

2018 – Zahir Turner, WR

2018 – Coby Vigo, DB

2018 – Cedric Walker, DB

2018 – Terrell Williams, DB

