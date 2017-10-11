Dolphins Announce Addition Of Dave DeGuglielmo As Senior Offensive Assistant

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins had a position to fill on its coaching staff and quickly found its man.
Dave DeGuglielmo is returning to the Dolphins as senior offensive assistant to help fill the void created by the departure of offensive line coach Chris Foerster, who resigned when a video of him snorting a white powder surfaced.
DeGuglielmo coached the Dolphins’ offensive line in 2009-11, during Tony Sparano’s final three seasons as head coach.
He then spent one year with the New York Jets and two seasons with the New England Patriots.
Last year DeGuglielmo was an assistant offensive line coach for the San Diego Chargers.
He has 25 years of coaching experience — 12 years in the NFL and 13 at the college level.
The Dolphins announced his hiring on Wednesday.
