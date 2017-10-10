Margate Police Find Stolen Car With Baby Inside

MARGATE (CBSMiami) – The search for a baby taken in stolen car has come to an end.

Margate Police found the vehicle at an apartment complex near the Florida Turnpike and McNab Road.

According to investigators, the 9-month-old child’s mother left the car running as she entered a post office Tuesday afternoon.

While she was inside, the thief took off with the vehicle.

Chopper4 was over the scene were an officer was holding the child.

No other details have been released at this time.

