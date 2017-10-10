FALL SPOTLIGHT: Deerfield Beach Is Building Something Special

If you have followed high school football in South Florida for any length of time, you know how much athletic talent is available to Deerfield Beach High every year.

From track to basketball and every sport in between, this is a public school that has more than held its own throughout the years. That’s why every season, there are very high expectations for the football program.

With so much talent to choose from, the Bucks have always been considered a team that has more athletes within five miles of its campus than just about any other program in Broward County.

When this football team, considered as one of the best among 8A schools in Florida, were shutout (14-0) by national power St. Thomas Aquinas last Friday, it didn’t shake the confidence of this team – just like the loss to St. Joseph in New Jersey, earlier in the year.

While the loss to the Raiders hurt, what head coach Jevon Glenn and this team is after has nothing to do with a St. Thomas team that they have always had good matchups with. This year was all about getting to the 8A state finals, and bringing Broward County home another title.

“We play the season and not just one game,” Glenn said. “Life always goes on and we will work harder and harder to achieve what we set out to do at the start of this season.”

Indeed, this year when anyone spoke about 8A programs getting out of South Florida and getting to Orlando in December, this Deerfield Beach team was certainly at the head of that conversation.

DEFENSE IS THE NAME OF THE GAME

There is no secret that this team is all about defense. Yes, there are many standouts on the offensive side of the ball, but defense is where this program – like many area powers – has made its reputation on being a quick, tough and athletic unit.

The linebackers are certainly as good as you get anywhere. From senior Rosendo Louis (FSU commit) to a group in nearly every class, this is a solid unit that often times sets the tempo in big games.

In addition to Louis, other senior linebacker include: Kenny Bastida, Zach Simmons, Joell Williams, versatile Ashton Pierre and Roderick Mack.

Junior Ge’mon Eaford is one of the top junior in the country. Like Louis, he makes plays and dictates the outcome of games.

Other juniors include: Terrell Littlejohn and Jepthe Jean.

Up front, the size is there – and the Bucks shift players around in different situations.

Talented Te’Kauri Woodcock has been very steady and effective this season. There are also ends Madison Mobley and Amari Ferdinand.

Junior Javon Denis is one of those quality underclassmen. There are also ends Jaques Cineus and Brandon Dorlus.

Sophomore Bobby Washington is going to be a tremendous prospect. He had a huge game against the Raiders.

Perhaps the most talented part of this unit is the secondary.

Seniors such as Miguel Edwards (Oklahoma commit), Cornelius Doe, Demetrius Palmer, Ladarius Burrows, Kendan Martin and Jayson Dennis are all solid.

Juniors such as Keyon Martin, Roger Brown and Jeremy Joseph are valuable.

There is also super sophomore Luis Rolle, who is already among the best in South Florida.

OFFENSE IS A WORK IN PROGRESS

It isn’t as if there are no big time players on the offensive side of the ball for the Bucks, but for some reason, things have not clicked against quality defenses this year.

Receivers such as Cornelius McCoy has been getting big time attention for the past nine months. So has tight end Daniel Barker.

In addition, seniors Jaycob Williams and Kenneth Pinkney are solid.

Juniors such as impressive Donte Banton have been making plays all year. So has fellow Class of 2019 prospect Billy Alceus.

Sophomore DeaJaun McDougle is easily one of the more talented prospects around. He is joined by Class of 2020 prospects Karaun St. Louis and Bryce Gowdy.

The running game has prospects – with senior Jakari Norwood (Illinois commit) and very gifted sophomore Jaylan Knighton.

Senior Kyle Kaplan has been getting the snaps during the first six games of the season. There is also junior Tyron Herring.

If this team ends up in Orlando, the defense will have plenty to say, but to get there, the offensive line will need to make a huge impact as well.

Senior linemen Despelado Alexandre, Jakai McClam, Zion Samms and Enrique Smith have the experience and have shown it so far in 2017.

Junior prospects feature Jordan Bostic and Julian Bastian, who have also added to this unit.

ST. THOMAS PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

2019 – Jordan Battle, DB

2019 – Myles Bell, DB

2018 – Al Blades, DB

2018 – Nikolas Bonitto, DE

2019 – Jahmar Brown, LB

2019 – Daniel Carter, RB

2019 – Curt Casteel, QB

2018 – Cole Caterbone, WR

2018 – Coleman Crozier, DL

2019 – Marcus Dumervil, OL

2018 – Grayson Crozier, LB

2018 – Aditut Daranjo, DB

2019 – Jaden Davis, DB

2019 – Benjamin Hernandez, TE

2018 – Dejmi Jean, OL

2018 – Chad Keirnan, OL

2018 – Tavares Kelly, WR

2020 – Jamari Maybin, DL

2018 – Kaleb McCarty, LB

2018 – Jalen Mackie, LB

2019 – Semar Melvin, DB

2018 – Elijah Moore, WR

2019 – Vincent Murphy, OL

2018 – Teriq Philips, WR

2018 – D’Andre Ragin, DE

2020 – Marcus Rosemy, WR

2018 – Asante Samuel, DB

2021 – Tyreak Sapp, DL

2018 – Rocky Shelton, LB

2019 – Anthony Solomon, LB

2018 – Tyler Steen, DL

2018 – Jason Swann, OL

2018 – Trenell Troutman, S

2019 – Nigel White, RB

