EPA Chief Plans To Repeal Obama-Era “Clean Power Plan”

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Environmental Protection Agency plans to withdraw from an Obama-era rule to regulate carbon emissions.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has announced that he will sign a proposed rule to repeal the “clean power plan.” The plan requires states to meet specific carbon emission reduction standards based on their individual energy consumption.

It’s unclear if the EPA will draft new rules on greenhouse gases to replace the plan.

Some states and environmental groups are already gearing up to fight the repeal.

On Monday, Pruitt and Senator Mitch McConnell met with coal miners and farmers in Kentucy to talk about reducing the regulations.

President Barack Obama’s “clean power plan” would have led to coal plants reducing CO2 omissions. But before it could be implemented several lawsuits at the federal level led to the Supreme Court putting it on hold.

While talking to coal industry leaders, Pruitt said it wasn’t the job of the EPA to determine which technologies should be used to generate electricity.

“It shouldn’t be to displace or shut down or strand investment in facilities that is providing cost-effective meaningful electricity to people across Kentucky and across the country,” he said.

The East Kentucky Power Cooperative said they agree with the repeal. They said they understand the need to regulate CO2 emissions but believe any regulations should consider the impact on the price of electricity.

Lane Boldman, with the Kentucky Conservation Committee, said the EPA should be concerned with not only how CO2 emissions are impacting the environment but also the growth of renewable sources of energy.

“We could have a whole new economy of new job, new technology, cleaner and cheaper,” he said.

Before becoming head of the EPA Pruitt was well acquainted with the agency. He sued it multiple times while he was the Attorney General of Oklahoma.