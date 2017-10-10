At Least 10 Deaths Blamed On California Wildfires

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SANTA ROSA, CA (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen wind whipped wildfires continue to burn throughout California.

The 15 fires are blamed for at least ten deaths, 100 injuries, and the destruction of at least 15-hundred homes. F

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what sparked the flames, which are being fanned by unusually high winds.

The dozen plus wildfires continue to burn out of control, primarily up north in wine country in Sonoma and Napa counties. Those trying to evacuate often times find themselves stuck between pockets of flames.

“There’s fire everywhere I’ve been sent in three different directions,” said one woman who had to leave her home.

Homes, businesses, and entire forests are engulfed in flames. Vice President Mike Pence, on an unrelated visit to the region, promised federal support.

“The federal government stands ready to provide any and all assistance to the state of California as your courageous firefighters and first responders confront this widening challenge,” said Pence.

Firefighters say the number fires is not uncommon during wildfire season and their size can be blamed on the weather.

“When you add a 50 mph wind, throughout many counties, those fires get very large before firefighters can get at scene and contain them,” said firefighter Bret Gouvea.

Shelters have been set up for evacuees and for those whose homes have been destroyed. Authorities in Santa Rosa, on the lookout for looters, have imposed a sunset-to-sunrise curfew.

California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for six counties.