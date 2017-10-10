Couple Visiting Florida West Coast Finds Hidden Camera In Smoke Detector Of Airbnb Rental

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA BAY (CBSMiami) – An Indiana couple visiting West Coast Florida got a frightening surprise recently at the Airbnb property they were renting.

It started when Derek Starnes noticed something strange about one of the bedroom smoke detectors.

He took a closer look and found that it contained a hidden camera, pointed directly at the bed.

Starnes was only in the home one night when he saw a pinhole in a smoke detector, immediately calling police.

“We seized a lot of computer storage data devices,” Longboat Key Police Lt. Bob Bourque.

Bourque said Wayne Natt’s listed his condo on Airbnb for two years and there could be hundreds of victims.

Police found two smoke detector cameras in Natt’s home. The cameras have HD quality audio and video.

The victim said he knows the camera captured him naked in the master bedroom. He wonders where that video is now.

Bourque said the cameras “were also Wi-Fi capable so they beam a signal, (Natt) didn’t have to wire them in.”

Natt bonded out of jail but wouldn’t come to his door for comment.

Airbnb sent a statement saying they are “outraged” and “permanently banned” Natt from their community.

Starnes said Airbnb needs to do more to keep this type of thing from happening.

He shared the photo he took of the device in hopes that other victims will recognize the room and come forward.

Bourque says Natt told them everyone knew he had hidden cameras in his condo for sex parties that he threw.

“He said it was for recording sexual activity, and his only response was it gave him a better angle,” Bourque said. “If people are consenting to recording sexual activity why is it in a hidden smoke alarm?”

Police said some of the recorded videos date back as far as 2008, and they say they are concerned because of the high number of people who may have never known they were being recorded.