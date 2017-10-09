Witness: Woman Shot By Beach Cop Had “Crazed” Look In Her Eyes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A woman was shot and killed by Miami Beach police after she ran down an officer while attempting to flee the scene of an accident.

Witnesses said the woman was behind the wheel of a black BMW early Sunday evening around 6 p.m. when she crashed into a truck on 12th Street and Ocean Drive. She fled west and hit another vehicle on Lincoln Drive.

As she was driving away from this scene, she found herself surrounded by police near Washington and 12th Street. During her attempt to escape, she hit a uniform patrol officer who was dealing with bystanders.

“She started the car and ran away,” said witness Miguel Garcia. “She was, like, going over the policeman in front of her, the officer.”

Garcia said when he saw the woman’s face, she had a wild, crazed expression.

“She was staring, it was very scary looking, I think she was on drugs or something,” said Garcia.

Another cop unloaded on the BMW after the officer was run down.

“At that point the other cop started shooting. I heard like shots, like four or five shots, like ‘pow, pow, pow, pow!’ And then the car lost control,“ Garcia added.

The BMW continued westbound on 12th Street where it struck a Pathfinder SUV and came to a rest. The woman was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where she died. A man who was with her in the car was taken for questioning.

Just after midnight, Miami Beach police posted on Twitter that the injured officer was going to be okay.

Police have not released the woman’s name. They said she was in her twenties. Miami-Dade police, an outside agency, will conduct the police shooting investigation.