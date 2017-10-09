Part Of Las Vegas Strip Goes Dark To Mark Moment Of Deadliest Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) – Sunday night the city of Las Vegas marked the moment one week ago when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival, resulting in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Parts of The Las Vegas strip went dark overnight for ten minutes, marking the exact moment that gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire, killing 58 people and wounding nearly 500.

There was also a candlelight vigil held near where the carnage took place. Gatherers chanted “All the power to the people” and “Spread the love”.

On 60 Minutes Sunday night, the makeshift SWAT team of officers who first approached the Mandalay Bay hotel room where Paddock was staying spoke publically. The officers said Paddock had screwed shut a stairwell door to slow them down.

They also described how his room was so full of guns and ammo, they were tripping over it, saying it resembled a gun store. A yellow note served as proof of Paddock’s intricate planning.

“He must’ve gone online or done the calculations or something to figure it out of what his altitude was going to be, on how high up he was, how far out the crowd was going to be, and at that distance what the drop of his bullet was going to be,” said Las Vegas police Officer Dave Newton.

Federal investigators returned for another search of Paddock’s Mesquite, Nevada home on Sunday. They say they once again checked and documented the house where they found a cache of guns and potential explosives the day after the shooting.

The FBI says it has processed the objects and belongings left behind the night of the shooting. The items will be returned to their owners.