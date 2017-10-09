Mother Left Child In Hot Car During Jail Visit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A 21-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she reportedly left her 3-year-old child alone in a vehicle outside the Orange County Jail.
Rachael Etienne left the child in the vehicle for more than 20 minutes before a corrections officer who was making rounds on the property around 12:10 p.m. found the 3-year-old. According to her arrest report, the child was found drenched in sweat in the vehicle which was locked, the engine was off and windows cracked slightly.
The temperature at the time was 91 degrees with a heat index of 110 degrees.
The officer was able to get the child out of the vehicle without injury, authorities said. They then tracked down Etienne who was visiting an inmate.
Etienne, who reportedly admitted that she left the child alone, was arrested and charged with neglect. The Department of Children and Families placed the child in the care of another family member.
Etienne bonded out of jail Sunday night.