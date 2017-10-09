Ireland’s Che Guevara Stamp Stirs Controversy Among Cuban-Americans

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An Irish stamp – showing Che Guevara- has caused controversy among some Cuban-Americans.

The stamp showing an iconic image of Guevara is meant to mark the 50th anniversary of his death, according to the BBC. 

While some consider Guevara a revolutionary, others consider him a mass murderer who should not be honored.

Over the weekend, Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen called this a ‘grotesque insult to the many lives he slaughtered.’

The stamp was approved by the government, according to the Irish Department of Communications.

Guevara played a major role in the Cuban revolution that overthrew Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista back in 1959.

He was the child of an engineer with Irish roots – Ernesto Guevara Lynch – but Che himself was born in Argentina.

