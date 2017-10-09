In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyler Steen – St. Thomas Aquinas

By Alex Donno
In The Huddle, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Tyler Steen

PLAYER: Tyler Steen

POSITION: DL

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-6

WEIGHT: 280

SCOUTING: From the first time we watched him perform at Mater Academy (Hialeah Gardens), there was never a question about this quality football prospect. He was big, quick and knew how to play the game. While he had the potential to be a very good football player, when he arrived at St. Thomas Aquinas, his stock rose and everyone began to pay attention to one of the elite line prospects around. This is one of the best in Florida, and if you watched him play, you will agree. He is cat-quick, strong and as he will head to Louisville next year, this is a young man who has a tremendous future ahead of him. Solid football player.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6243765/tyler-steen

