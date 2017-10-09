Dolphins Cancer Challenge Breaks NFL Record, Raises Over $6 Million For Charity

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins made history on Sunday at halftime.
The team made the largest charity donation in NFL history.
More than $6 million was raised this year during the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
Thousands of survivors and supporters participate in the annual bike ride and 5K.
Sylvester uses the funds for groundbreaking research in cancer cures right here in our community.
“In my area of Leukemia, in just the last two months there is four new drugs available to treat patients,” said Dr. Stephen Nimer with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. “We are making progress at a rate that’s never been possible before and it’s incredibly exciting. Almost as exciting as a football game!”
The DCC is now in its eighth year; all the money raised goes directly to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
“The Miami Dolphins; they give it on the field and off the field and it’s living proof that we are surrounded by survivors today,” added Eric Feder, Chair of the DCC. “Living proof that they benefit from the funds that we raise in the Dolphins Challenge.”
Since 2010 the Dolphins and Sylvester have raised more than $22 million for the center.
They hope to break the record again at next year’s DCC.
The 2018 Dolphins Cancer Challenge is February 10th.