Derek Jeter Poaches Longtime Yankees Exec Gary Denbo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Marlins co-owner and CEO Derek Jeter is already using his New York Yankees connections to fill out the Marlins’ front office.
According to the New York Post, longtime Yankees VP of Player Development Gary Denbo is leaving the Big Apple to join Jeter in Miami:
Denbo’s last day of working for the Yankees is Monday. He was in his 23rd season with the organization and for the last three seasons was the VP of player development.
Even before Bruce Sherman and Jeter purchased the Marlins, Denbo’s name was linked to joining the club because of his long history with Jeter.
Denbo has received praise inside and outside of the Yankees organization for his work as the head of player development.
Denbo will be the Marlins director of player development and scouting. He was Jeter’s hitting coach with the Yankees in 2001, after managing Jeter in the low minors in the 1990’s.
According to the Post, Yankees special assignment scout Jim Hendry could be the next to make the move to South Florida. Hendry’s name has been linked to the Marlins for their GM job.