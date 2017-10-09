WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Best Vehicles for Team Captains

Filed Under: miami lakes auto mall, Sponsored

Oh Captain, my Captain! Recently, we received a request from WQAM on what are the best vehicles team captains should drive for going to all those after-school football games, soccer, little league, or even ballet practice. They asked the right folks too, because here at Miami Lakes Automall, we have a great selection of vehicles to get the job done.

We have crossovers and minivans for all Team Captains. Crossovers tend to give consumers the best of both worlds, taking benefits from a SUV and a sedan and putting them into one vehicle. Consumers no longer need to choose between fuel economy or cargo storage when it comes to a crossover. Minivans are another favorite, designed with families in mind, there is enough space for 5 or more passengers, plenty of cargo space, and modern technology to keep just about anyone entertained.

