Strong Defensive Effort Fuels Dolphins In 16-10 Win Over Tennessee

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – It wasn’t the prettiest of games but the Miami Dolphins will certainly take it.

The Dolphins finally played their first home game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, defeating the Tennessee Titans 16-10.

Miami was scheduled to open the season at home against Tampa Bay on September 10 but the game was moved to November due to Hurricane Irma.

It was an extremely important win for the Dolphins after they lost back-to-back ugly games to the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

Miami now holds a 2-2 record, good for second place in the tightly-packed AFC East. New England, Buffalo and the Jets are all tied for first, each holding a 3-2 record.

Miami raced out to a 10-0 lead over Tennessee, with a Reshad Joens opening quarter 38-yard fumble return acting as the Dolphins first touchdown during the first half of any game this season.

Following a late field goal in the first half, the Titans tied the game on their opening drive of the third quarter thanks to a touchdown pass from Matt Cassel to Phillip Supernaw.

The Dolphins took the lead for good after an impressive fourth quarter drive ended on a third down touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry.

CHARLES HARRIS

The Dolphins’ 2017 first round pick had perhaps his best game as a pro, recording his first NFL sack while adding a couple quarterback hurries and a pass-defended. Slowly but surely he is working his way towards more and more playing time.

DOMINANT DEFENSE

Miami’s defense continues to look better as they get more practice time together. The Dolphins held Tennessee to just 188 total yards and an ugly 2-for-13 on third down.

Reshad Jones tied for the team lead with seven tackles but added two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and a half-sack.

RUN-STOPPING SPECIALISTS?

The linebacking corps of Lawrence Timmons, Kiko Alonso and Rey Maualuga played together for the first time this season and they looked very good, especially against the run.

Tennessee gained just 69 yards on 20 carries, good for an average of 3.5 yards per run.

PASSING GAME STILL NEEDS WORK

Miami attempted 27 passes today (26 by Jay Cutler) and completed just 12 of them. While many want to point blame towards Cutler, he rarely had any time to throw and was often barely able to get rid of the ball before being hit.

GAME NOTES