UM’s Mark Walton To Undergo Surgery On Ankle

Filed Under: Mark Walton, Miami Hurricanes, University Of Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Junior runningback Mark Walton will be out some time after sustaining an injury to his right ankle in the Hurricanes’ 24-20 win at Florida State Saturday.

gettyimages 859130770 UMs Mark Walton To Undergo Surgery On Ankle

Miami running back Mark Walton (1) is carted off. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images)

Walton will undergo surgery at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center.

A timetable for his return has not been determined, according to the team’s media release. However, Yahoo Sports reporter Pat Forde said Head Coach Mark Richt confirmed the worst.

Walton has 428 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games this season, ranking third in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 107 rushing yards per game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch