UM’s Mark Walton To Undergo Surgery On Ankle

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Junior runningback Mark Walton will be out some time after sustaining an injury to his right ankle in the Hurricanes’ 24-20 win at Florida State Saturday.
Walton will undergo surgery at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center.
A timetable for his return has not been determined, according to the team’s media release. However, Yahoo Sports reporter Pat Forde said Head Coach Mark Richt confirmed the worst.
Walton has 428 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games this season, ranking third in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 107 rushing yards per game.