Facing South Florida: Florida Keys Still Recovering From Hurricane Irma

Last week CBS4’s Jim DeFede spent a few days in the Florida Keys.
More than three weeks after the storm hit, there are sections of Big Pine Key and Cudjoe Key that are jarring with the level of debris and the force of the destruction.
Many of the resorts in Islamorada, Marathon and the lower keys were severely damaged.
For those of you who are fans of the Netflix show bloodline, the resort where that is shot, is shut down.
Key West was fortunate, it is bouncing back.
DeFede caught up with Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi and Mayor Craig Cates in Key West and had a chance to talk to them about the recovery.
Guests- Roman Gastesi, Monroe County Administrator
Craig Cates, Key West Mayor
