Hey South Florida! Stop Mixing Trash With Irma Debris

Filed Under: Florida, Hurricane Irma, Miami, Trash Collection

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Those piles of debris left after Hurricane Irma’s path through the state may stick around even longer if Floridians ignore warnings from city officials to separate regular trash and bulk items from the decaying foliage.

The Miami Herald reports the debris pickup process is being slowed down in some cases because crews hired to pick up mounds of tree branches have to separate these items from regular junk litter being tossed on the unsightly piles.

The problem, city officials say, is that regular bulk pickup isn’t resuming in some areas until the hurricane debris is picked up. That’s because items such as mattresses, chairs and bookshelves can’t go through the chippers that grind the yard waste into mulch.

Hurricane Irma raced across much of the Florida peninsula on Sept. 10.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch