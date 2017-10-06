Man Charged With Murdering Roommate & Tossing Body In Dumpster

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Crime scene investigators are combing over a murder scene at a Plantation duplex Friday. According to police, Eric Robinson, 46, was arrested and charged with murdering his roommate and attempting to hide the body in a garbage dumpster.

Neighbors are in disbelief.

“This is just unbelievable,” said Pamela Letts. “He was just a really nice guy.”

Police have yet to notify the family of the victim but Letts said he was kind and had recently helped her with hurricane shutters.

Sometime in the last 48-hours, he was murdered in the townhouse at 7201 NW 15th Street where he lived with Robinson and a woman.

“There is always issues here at this house,” Letts said.

Multiple neighbors told CBS4 News the woman who lives there was constantly fighting with Eric Robinson and police were always being called.

The most recent event involved Robinson allegedly on top of the woman in the driveway beating her with closed fists.

Letts recalled, “She ran over here a couple of times to escape and she is always screaming stuff about what he’s doing. The guy Eric was a big guy.”

Robinson’s recent arrest history tells quite a story.

He was arrested in June for Domestic Violence and Strangulation. He bonded out the next day. In August, he was arrested for cocaine possession. The jail released him on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Neighbors say he came home and beat the woman again and then killed his roommate.

Police say he took the body and dumped it in a dumpster, behind a busy shopping center near Nob Hill Road and Cleary Blvd.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st Degree Murder.

As police gather their evidence, neighbors are left to make sense of what happened and ponder what could they have done to prevent this tragic ending.

“Who would have ever thought,” Letts said shaking her head.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until his family is notified.