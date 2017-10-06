Three People Injured In Miami Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are trying to find out what led to a shooting in Miami Friday night.

Miami Police said the shooting happened near NW 12th Street and NW 1st Place.

Three people – 2 males and 1 female- were injured in the shooting.

Two of the people shot – the woman and one man – drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The woman suffered a shot to the abdomen.

Police say all of the victims are in stable condition.

The other man injured was grazed by a bullet. He remained at the scene.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Police have not said if someone is in custody in connection to the incident.