Let’s Get Wellfluent: Changing And Saving Lives With A Healing Ceramics Activity

Local residents are invited to participate in a relaxing, healing ceramics class inspired by a mother who turned personal loss into abundant love.
Deb DeLisi, soon after losing a daughter to suicide in 2014, started the Abundant Love Project in California by leaving colorful, hand-painted stones in public places with the intention of bringing smiles to those who find them. Each stone is inscribed with the message “you are loved.”
Artists from local arts studio, Bottle & Bottega, will lead the classes where participants will paint river rocks and take them home after the event. The events are hosted by AvMed and are part of its monthly AvMed Connect series, which gives the community a chance to explore new topics and share interests with others. It is free and open to all ages. All classes start at 12:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
- October 17 at the Weston YMCA Family Center
- October 18 at the Pembroke Pines YMCA Family Center
- October 19 at the South Dade YMCA Family Center
To register for the event, please visit www.AvMed.org/AvMed-Connect.
