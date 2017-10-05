Vegas Massacre Survivors Share Bond For Life

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) – In the aftermath of the shooting in Las Vegas, there have been some incredible stories of selflessness and courage.

One involves a Canadian woman whose life was saved by a Nevada man she had never met before.

The last time Justin Uhart saw Jan Lambourne was when doctors were wheeling her in for surgery. On Wednesday, they had a tearful reunion in her hospital room.

They were strangers before the concert where Lambourne says Uhart saved her life.

On Sunday, Lambourne was in the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest music festival and Uhart was bartending nearby. When Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Lambourne was hit in the stomach.

Lying wounded, she had the strength to text her husband, “i love you . I’ve bee n shot . I love yo so much”.

While most others fled in the ensuing chaos, Uhart stayed behind and that’s when he saw Lambourne.

“It was just an instinct. I don’t know. I put my hand on the wound and then I start screaming “medic, medic,” he said.

He and other strangers carried her to a nearby field full of the injured.

“She was terrified, I was just asking her the silliest questions of her cats, where she was from, tell me about Canada,” said Uhart. “She was in a lot of pain and I said I won’t leave her and she had a death grip. It’s just a desperate grip I can’t describe, she was always saying ‘don’t leave me’ and I promised, I just promised I wouldn’t leave.”

“He had stayed right from when he found me, right ’til I went into the operating room,” said Lambourne. “I wasn’t letting go of him any more than he was, I think, ’cause you know, we were gonna survive this and we did.”

AD: What was it like to see him?

JL: Relief that he was okay too. It was a rough night for both of us but if it wasn’t for him, I would not be here.

Lambourne said she now feels like she has another son in Justin. Neither of them can remember how much time they spent together, but both say they now share a bond for life.