Seasonal King Tides Swamp Some Coastal Roads

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — High tide Thursday morning turned parts of Las Olas into a soggy mess.

Businesses near the Intracoastal Waterway had to deal rising sea water.

“We have sand bags on the outside to stop the water from going in,” said Mehdi Idriss at the Francesca Guerrera Salon & Spa.

Idriss said they fared a lot better this year than last year.

“We don’t have water this year but last year we had because we learned our lesson to put sand bags in front of the salon, thank God this year we did not have this issue,” said Idriss.

Traffic, however, on the busy Las Olas Boulevard is another matter.

“If you look outside, it’s pretty high up and cars drive pretty fast, that creates the wake for the water to come in. So hopefully people need to understand they need to drive slowly so the water does not come into our salon or other businesses,” said Idriss.

On Miami Beach, on Collins Avenue at 53rd Street, they’re seeing the same thing.

Cars carefully drive around flood waters coming from the Intracoastal, courtesy of the higher than normal seasonal King tides. New pumps are keeping water low in parts of Miami Beach, but the city’s stormwater improvement project is only 15 percent complete.

Assistant City Manager Eric Carpenter said people to expect more flooding in the coming days.

“We’re going to see some tidal flooding over the next couple of days, rainfall on top of that and these heavy east winds are really piling the water up in Biscayne Bay,” he said.

King Tides are also expected to occur November 12-18 and December 12-16.