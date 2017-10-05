In The Recruiting Huddle: Ronald Fanfan – North Miami

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Ronald Fanfan

POSITION: WR/FS

SCHOOL: North Miami

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: There are a number of prospects who are under the radar in this region, but in South Florida – when you lineup against top competition every week – being hidden is a lot tougher. This is indeed one of the top Class of 2019 prospects. His ability to run routes and use his tremendous athletic ability has put him a position where colleges are starting to watch this gifted football prospect. Having watched his progress over the past year, Fanfan is definitely someone who has the chance to be very special – and if the Pioneers are going to make it to the playoffs – this is one of the athletes this program will need – in a big way. Yet another football talent that continues to set the talent bar very high.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7552844/ronald-fanfan

