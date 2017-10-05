Police: Child Abducted By Father Found Safely After Missing For Months

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An 11-year-old boy who had been missing since August has been located safe and sound.
Austin Miller is now set to be reunited with his mother, Michelle Granado, in California.
The boy failed to show up to the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on August 7th after spending time with his father, Clay Miller, who lives in South Florida.
Police had suspected he was with his father. Clay Miller was apprehended Thursday.
“Thanks to the media’s coverage of Austin’s parental abduction, detectives received valuable information from the public which led them to Miller,” said the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “He was taken into custody without incident in Miami with assistance from the FBI, FDLE, and Miami Beach PD.”
Miller and Granado have shared joint custody of Austin for the past 7 years. In that time, Granado said Miller violated the joint custody agreement once before and Austin was located a few days later.
“It’s mentally exhausting,” said Granado. “It’s just not hearing from your child for over two months, not knowing his well-being, not knowing where he is.”
BSO said that they had no reason to believe Austin was in danger and didn’t put out an Amber alert initially or reach out to the media.