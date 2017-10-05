Art Basel, Miami Beach Pen 5-Year Deal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Art Basel is staying in Miami Beach for at least a few more years.
On Thursday, Miami Beach city officials are joining Art Basel officials to seal the deal at City Hall.
Since 2002, the art show has brought in millions of dollars to the economy and had hundreds of thousands of people traveling from around the world to see the show.
As part of the agreement, the show will be held in Miami Beach for five years starting from 2019.
The deal will allow Art Basel to have exclusive use of the entire Miami Beach Convention Center which includes their new 60,000 square foot multi-level ballroom, meeting spaces and the historic Carl Fisher Club House.
Art Basel has been in Miami Beach since 2002. This year’s edition will start on December 7th.