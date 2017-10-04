SFHSS Top 15: Week 6 – New No. 1 Team In South Florida!

This has been a very strange season – to say the least.

From hurricanes and bad weather, to playing games nearly every day of the week to catch up on this games missed this week.

While this list has – and will change over the coming weeks – there are some teams who are red hot as we head toward this weekend.

This listing includes the games played this Monday and Tuesday as well as last weekend.

Again, this is something that continues to reflect the landscape of South Florida football each week – and as many teams who are not listed – will appear as they continue to win.

Remember, this is the best area in the country for football, so making this listing of 15 schools will carry plenty of weight.

Here is how things stack up as teams continue to comeback after the storm:

1. Plantation American Heritage – (3-0, 5A): LAST WEEK: The Patriots had the week off. THIS WEEK: Will take on district rival Stranahan on Friday at South Plantation at 7.

2. Miami Central (5-1, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Rockets won a key district game against Miami Norland on Thursday and then beat Miami Edison on Monday. THIS WEEK: The Rockets will take on Pompano Beach Blanche Ely on Friday.

3. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1, 7A). LAST WEEK: The Raiders were shutout for the first time over 20 years in Arizona. THIS WEEK: It’s No. 4 Deerfield at home on Friday at 7.

4. Cardinal Gibbons (5-0, 5A) – LAST WEEK: Beat Miami Jackson in district play. THIS WEEK: The Chiefs will be off before an Oct. 13 meeting against No. 1 Plantation American Heritage.

5. Deerfield Beach (3-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Bucks rolled to a district win over Taravella last Friday. THIS WEEK: It’s St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday at 7.

6. Miami Northwestern (4-1, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Bulls rolled to a district win over Hialeah-Miami Lakes. THIS WEEK: The team will be off this week as they get ready for Carol City on Oct. 13.

7. Miami Carol City (3-1, 6A) – LAST WEEK: It was back to work for the Chiefs as they took care of district foe Hialeah-Miami Lakes on Thursday – and then came back on Monday to take care of Norland. THIS WEEK: The Chiefs will play host to defending 8A state champion and No. 8 rated Southridge.

8. Miami Southridge (3-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The defending 8A state champions finally got back to work and took care of district rival Palmetto on Thursday and then took care of Killian on Monday. THIS WEEK: The Spartans will travel to Traz Powell Stadium for a meeting with No. 7 Carol City.

9. South Dade (4-0, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Bucs defeated district and City rival Homestead. THIS WEEK: The Bucs will host North Miami Beach on Friday night.

10. Western (5-0, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Wildcats stayed perfect with a convincing win at home against Hallandale. THIS WEEK: Will travel to play Cypress Bay in a key district game on Friday.

11. Champagnat Catholic (4-1, 2A) – LAST WEEK: The Lions continued to roll with a win over Palm Glades. THIS WEEK: Will take on Miami Edison on Thursday.

12. Columbus (4-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Explorers came up with two big wins this past week – on Thursday against Miami High and on Monday against Booker T. Washington. THIS WEEK: The Explorers will play host to the defending 6A runner up Lakeland Lake Gibson at home on Friday.

13. Miramar (4-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Patriots have started to flex some muscle as they knocked off previously unbeaten Plantation. THIS WEEK: Will travel to play Flanagan on Friday in another district game.

14. Miami High (4-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Stingarees shook off a tough loss to Columbus and beat rival Coral Gables in 5 overtimes. THIS WEEK: Killian on Thursday night at Tropical Park.

15. University School (4-0, 4A) – LAST WEEK: The Sharks were off. THIS WEEK: The team puts its unbeaten streak on the line with a trip to Delray American Heritage on Friday.

