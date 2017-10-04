Secy. of State Tillerson: ‘I’ve Never Considered Leaving’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving his post as Secretary of State, amid reports there’s been tension with President Donald Trump.
Tillerson called reports to the contrary “erroneous.”
“The vice president has never had to persuade me to remain as secretary of state because I have never considered leaving this post,” said Tillerson.
In a statement at the U.S. State Department on Wednesday, Tillerson reiterated his commitment to the job and the Trump administration agenda.
“My commitment to the success of our president and our country is as strong as it was the day I accepted his offer to serve as Secretary of State,” said Tillerson. “There’s much to be done and we’re still just getting started.”
According to a report from NBC, Tillerson considered resigning this summer and referred to the president as a “moron.”
When asked about that headline, Tillerson called it “petty nonsense,” but did not deny it.
“I am not going to deal with petty stuff like that. I mean this is what I don’t understand about Washington. I’m not from this place but the places I come from, we don’t deal with that kind of petty nonsense,” said Tillerson. “It is intended to do nothing but divide people. I am not going to be part of this effort to divide this administration.”