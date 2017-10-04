Game Between Miami, Florida State Again In Question Over Potential Storm

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A strong tropical storm that is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane could have an impact on this weekend’s game between Miami and Florida State.

The 2017 hurricane season has already had a major impact on college football, especially with the two aforementioned Florida rivals.

Miami cancelled its game against Arkansas State and the Seminoles called off their matchup with Louisana-Monroe because of Hurricane Irma last month.

Additionally, the Hurricanes-FSU game originally scheduled for September 15 in Tallahassee was moved to this Saturday.

Now the game pitting the defensively dominant No. 13 Hurricanes against the disappointing, unranked Seminoles is again in jeopardy thanks to this newly formed storm that is expected to become Tropical Storm Nate sometime Wednesday.

Both schools are monitoring the path of the storm, which is currently predicted to make landfall in northern Florida on Sunday.

“We are monitoring the tropical storm and will continue to do so throughout the week,” an FSU official said in a statement to the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday.

With potential impact still several days away it is too early to know exactly when and where the storm will hit.

As it currently stands, kickoff between Miami and Florida State is set for 3:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.