Doral Slated For Reversible Lanes To Tackle Chronic Traffic Congestion

DORAL (CBSMiami) – If you’ve ever driven through Doral, then you are aware of how bad the traffic is but there’s a plan in the works that will make Doral the first city in Miami-Dade County to get reversible lanes to help tackle the chronic traffic congestion problems.
The County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works is moving forward with a feasibility study to turn portions of Northwest 25th and 36th streets in Doral into reversible lanes, based on a traffic study performed in response to a 2016 resolution sponsored by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz.
The feasibility analysis will be completed by the end of this year and the construction of the reversible lanes could begin in 2018.
The reversible lanes would stretch from the Palmetto Expressway to the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike, running eastward during morning rush hours and westward during evening rush hours to improve traffic flow and reduce delays.
“Reversible lanes can be a huge part of the solution to Doral’s traffic problems,” said Commissioner Diaz, whose district includes Doral.
The first corridor to be constructed will be NW 25th Street from the Homestead Extension of Florida Turnpike to SR 826.
Doral suffers from some of the worst traffic gridlock in Miami-Dade County.