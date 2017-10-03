Warren Buffett: Government Should Do More To Combat Poverty

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
OMAHA, Neb. (CBSMiami/AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffet says while America will continue to prosper, the government and philanthropy should do more to combat poverty that makes it difficult for some to succeed.
Buffett spoke Tuesday at the national Purpose Built Communities conference in Omaha.
The billionaire supports the Atlanta-based nonprofit group that helps communities come up with holistic plans to redevelop high poverty areas.
He says government should do more to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed through measures such as the earned income tax credit.
On a local level, Buffett says communities can make a difference by tackling poverty from all sides with new housing that appeals to people with different incomes, better schools and other community improvements.
That’s the model Purpose Built advocates.
