Calling All Foodies: Time Out Market Is Coming To Miami

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — Miami is getting a little more time out to enjoy the food and culture this melting pot of a city has to offer.

Time Out Market will have those things and they’re opening their doors in Miami in 2018 – making it their first food hall concept to open in the U.S.

Not only does the company offer guides to food, drink, travel, arts and entertainment, but it will now have a place for you to try their picks.

The market will have 17 kitchens, three bars, an art space and a demonstration kitchen – all picked by their team.

Tuesday morning, the company announced some of the local chefs and restaurateurs that will be serving up their concepts in the food hall.

They include Macchialina’s Michael Pirolo, KUSH’s Matt Kusher, Jugofresh’s, Pubbelly’s Jose Mendin and Coyo Taco’s founders, among others.

And they say it won’t break the bank.

“Time Out Market is unlike other food halls as it is about the democratization of fine dining. Our passion is to make high-quality fine dining affordable and accessible for all,” said Didier Souillat, CEO of Time Out Market.

Twenty dollars – that’s what they say the average check per person is expected to be.

Time Out Market Miami will be located in Miami Beach, near Lincoln Road Mall at 1601 Drexel Avenue.