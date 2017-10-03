This Big Pink Ribbon Stands Tall For Breast Cancer Awareness In Ft. Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s all about thinking pink in a big way on Fort Lauderdale beach this month as AutoNation and the city have teamed up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Standing tall is an AutoNation designed – almost 20-foot tall “Drive Pink” steel ribbon unveiled Tuesday morning.

“Our headquarters are here in Fort Lauderdale so it’s close to our heart and we have a wonderful relationship with this city so the mayor is here joining me,” said Mike Jackson, Chairman and CEO of AutoNation.

“It’s amazing. These are the type of corporations you embrace. There are mayors all over America that would love to have AutoNation as one of its corporate citizens and I got to tell you they continue to give back and I’m so proud of what they did behind me,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler.

Standing just at the intersection of A1A and Las Olas Boulevard, there is no missing the prime pink symbol of hope, shining bright in rain, sun or Tuesday morning’s high winds.

“There were doubts this could be done and here we sit this morning in 40 m.p.h. hour winds. I said this would be a true test of engineering but as you can see, it’s up to the task,” said Jackson.

Everyday locals and tourists alike will get a visual reminder of what this month is all about.

“With each vehicle we sell, we put a pink tag frame on the car that says Drive Pink. This is a national effort culminating here this morning at this iconic location with this huge pink ribbon,” said Jackson.

Wind or no wind, the big pink ribbon will be in Fort Lauderdale through the end of October.

This doesn’t end AutoNation’s commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They’ve raised more than $11 million nationwide.