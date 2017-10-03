Hillary Clinton Brings ‘Live’ Book Tour To South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Fort Lauderdale (CBSMiami) – Hillary Clinton is bringing her book tour to South Florida Tuesday night.
The former U.S. Senator, turned Secretary of State turned presidential candidate, is promoting her memoir “What Happened” at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.
The book is about her 2016 presidential loss.
According to the venue’s website, Hillary will “connect with audiences with a story that’s personal, raw, detailed and surprisingly funny. She’ll take you with her on her journey and talk about What Happened, what’s next, and what’s on your mind. What you’ll see will be her story – Live. Her story of resilience, how to get back up after a loss, and how we can all look ahead. It’s about Hillary’s experience as a woman in politics – she lets loose on this topic, and others, in a way she never has before.”
This is the third stop on her “Hillary Clinton Live” tour of 15 U.S. and Canadian cities. It’s the only tour stop in Florida.
Her book is No. 1 on the Publishers Weekly and New York Times bestseller lists.
In the book, Clinton admits mistakes — but also faults others for her loss to Donald Trump, including former FBI Director James Comey, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and primary-season foe Bernie Sanders.