Family Asks For Help In Solving Mother Of Four’s Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a woman who was gunned down on the streets of Miami has made an emotional plea to the public to help the police to find her killer.
Tuesday at Miami police headquarters, the father and sister of 30-year-old Victoria Tutson, a mother of four, spoke to the media.
Last Tuesday around 11 p.m., Tutson was in the passenger seat of car on NW 17th Avenue at 65th Street when someone started shooting at it. Tutson died.
“It was senseless. People just don’t know when they do things like this how they tear the family apart,” said her father Clarence Tutson. “We as a family, we will never be the same again. There’s no way, it will never be the same again.”
“What we’re trying to do at this point is get justice,” said Tutson’s sister Shakurah. “We want to know what anyone saw, what they heard, no lead is too small. Like my father said, it could easily be anybody tomorrow.”
Police said so far they do not have a motive for the shooting and have not been able to track down any witnesses. Anyone who can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.